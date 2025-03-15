LAFC vs. Austin FC: Full Match Highlights
March 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #lafc #austinfc
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 15, 2025
- LAFC Suffers First Home Loss of 2025 to Austin FC - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Back on the Road to Take on Atlanta United - Inter Miami CF
- Biro's Goal Leads Austin FC to Shutout Win over LAFC - Austin FC
- Chicago Fire FC Comes Back to Earn 2-1 Road Win at Toronto FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Toronto FC (1) - Chicago Fire FC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Club Statement in Response to Concacaf Disciplinary Investigation - Colorado Rapids
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Peter Molinari to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Aims to Defend Unbeaten Run in Home Match vs. Columbus Crew - San Diego FC
- Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called-Up to Mali National Team - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Suffers First Home Loss of 2025 to Austin FC
- LAFC Hosts Austin FC in MLS Western Conference Action at BMO Stadium on Saturday, March 15
- LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals
- LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 4-2 Aggregate Goal Series Win
- LAFC Signs Defender Kenny Nielsen from LAFC2