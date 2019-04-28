Lackey Deals in Big Win for Asheville

CHARLESTON - The Asheville Tourists need a big starting pitching performance if they wanted to snap their six-game losing streak and Shelby Lackey delivered on Sunday afternoon in West Virginia. The right-hander spun five scoreless frames and Asheville's offense gave him plenty of run support early. The Tourists knocked off the Power 8-2 to finish off their road trip with a much-needed win.

Willie MacIver took advantage of a West Virginia error in the top of the first inning by blasting a two-run towering Home Run to left field. The longball was Willie's fifth of the year and gave the Tourists an early 2-0 advantage.

Cade Harris led off the third inning with a double. The next two Tourists hitters each worked walks and Grant Lavigne doubled Asheville's advantage with a two-run double to right-centerfield. MacIver and Will Golsan each followed with a sacrifice fly and the Tourists led 6-0 after three.

Terrin Vavra showed off his power with a two-run bomb to right field in the sixth inning. The Home Run gave Asheville an 8-0 lead and a cushion that was more than enough to pick up the win. West Virginia did plate a run in each of their final two frames while the Tourists were in a conservative defense.

Lackey allowed only one hit in his five innings of work. The right-hander struck out five and walked only one. Lackey finished the road trip with ten shutout innings over his two starts. Boby Johnson pitched a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Jacob Bird finished out the win by retiring all three Power batters he faced.

Following Monday's off day, the Tourists return to the friendly confines of McCormick Field to open up a seven-game homestand. Tuesday's game against the Hagerstown Suns begins at 7:05pm.

