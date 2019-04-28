Kannapolis Steals Win from Braves in 9th Inning

April 28, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





ROME, GA - The Intimidators scored a pair of unearned runs in the 9th inning against Rome closer Kurt Hoekstra, spoiling what had the makings of an uplifting win on Sunday afternoon and instead handing the Braves a deflating 7-6 loss to close their week-long homestand at State Mutual Stadium.

Unable to overcome five errors by their defense, the Braves lost despite scoring six runs and mashing nine hits. Until the 9th inning, the story of the game appeared to be one where the Braves bullpen and relentless offense rallied to take the lead after falling behind 5-0 in the early going.

By the 2nd inning Rome starting pitcher RHP Jose Olague was removed thanks to a five run rally fueled by consecutive fielding errors. A pair of groundballs were booted which kept the inning alive. Steele Walker made them pay with a two run double. Reliever Dilmer Mejia replaced Olague and threw well, putting up 3.1 shutout innings. Lukas Young followed and pitched a season-high 3 innings. The scoreless work from the bullpen gave the bats a chance at a comeback.

The Braves scored two runs in the 5th inning on a bases-loaded walk to Greg Cullen and an RBI single by Trey Harris. By the 7th inning the Braves rallied to tie the game 5-5. With the bases again loaded, Griffin Benson cleared them with a line drive triple to deep right field. In the 8th inning Jose Bermudez tripled. Then with two outs and the go-ahead runner at third, Andrew Moritz stepped to the plate. The Rome leadoff man came through with an RBI single into center, giving the home team a 6-5 advantage. The stage was set for a thrilling win but sloppy defense again hurt the Braves. Kannapolis shortstop Lenyn Sosa reached on an infield throwing error and moved to second on a Steele Walker single. Bryce Bush tied the game with an RBI single to bring in Sosa and with two outs Amado Nunez provided the game-winning hit with an RBI single into center field, scoring Walker. The Braves hitters went down in order in the Bottom of the 9th.

Benson was 2-5 with a triple, double and three RBI. He has a team-high 14 RBI this season. Moritz went 2-5 with an RBI and a stolen base. Greg Cullen went 1-2 with two walks and a hit by pitch.

Rome ends the homestand with three wins in seven games and the team now departs on their longest road trip of the 2019 season. The Braves are off on Monday and begin a three game series in Greensboro, NC against the Grasshoppers on Tuesday evening at 7:05 pm. The road trip later sends the Braves through New Jersey to face the Lakewood BlueClaws in a four game series. Rome will start RHP Trey Riley (0-3, 5.30) on Tuesday night. Rome won't play another home game until May 8th.

Rome (9-14): 6 R 9 H 5 E

Kannapolis (10-12): 7 R 12 H 1 E

W: Zack Burdi (1-1)

L: Kurt Hoekstra (0-2)

S: Austin Conway (3)

Time: 3:06

Attendance: 2,024

