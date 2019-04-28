'Birds Fall Flat, 'Jackets Claim Split

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds were shut out for the first time this season, falling 3-0 to the Augusta GreenJackets on Sunday afternoon at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Solomon Bates (2-2) earned the win as the middle man in the GreenJackets' (11-11) combined four-hit shutout, tossing three scoreless innings with just two hits and five strikeouts. Nick Vespi (1-1) endured a hard-luck loss for the Shorebirds (17-4), allowing an unearned run on just one hit in five innings, walking two and fanning seven. Franklin Van Gurp earned his first save with two scoreless to finish it off.

Augusta caught a break for its first run in the second inning. With Aaron Bond at first after a leadoff walk, Jeffry Parra hit a one-out grounder to short, but Adam Hall's throw to second sailed into right, and Bond took third base. After a strikeout, Vespi spiked a 1-2 offering to Ismael Munguia, allowing Bond to score on a wild pitch to put the GreenJackets up 1-0.

The visitors added insurace runs in the seventh and ninth. Parra led off the seventh with a double and scored two batters later on a Munguia single. In the top of the ninth, Wander Franco went yard to left center for a leadoff solo homer, his third of the season, to give the game its final margin.

Making his Giants organization debut and first start on United States soil, Augusta starter Jesus Ozoria lasted four scoreless innings, giving up a pair of hits and striking out two on 51 pitches in a no-decision.

The Shorebirds' best opportunity against Ozoria came at the very beginning of the game. Cadyn Grenier led off the first with an infield hit, then Hall got hit in the right shoulder blade to put two on. After a strikeout, Grenier and Hall initiated a double steal to take second and third. Daniel Fajardo then hit a liner straight up the middle, but Ozoria knocked it down with his glove and threw Fajardo out at first, holding the runners. Ben Breazeale then rolled out to first to end the threat, and Ozoria cruised from there. At one point the 20-year-old Dominican retired 10 batters in a row.

Delmarva got just one more baserunner until the seventh inning when Doran Turchin and Fajardo led off with back-to-back singles. Bates buckled down from there, though, striking out two in a row and getting Nick Horvath to pop out to third to retire the side.

Fajardo finished with half of the Shorebirds' four singles on the day, going 2-for-4.

Moved back to the leadoff slot, Munguia went 2-for-5 with an RBI for the GreenJackets.

The loss marks the first time this season the Shorebirds have bowed in consecutive games. Delmarva has now lost two in a row at home after winning the first 12 straight to start the year.

The Shorebirds will have Monday off as they travel to Columbia for a series-opening showdown with the Fireflies on Tuesday night. Ofelky Peralta (0-0, 1.23) is on the hill for Delmarva against a Columbia starter to be determined. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 6:50 with Will DeBoer on the call.

