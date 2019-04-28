Intimidators end Braves winning streak

April 28, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





ROME, GA - Kannapolis used nine extra-base hits to slug their way to a 12-5 victory over the Rome Braves on Saturday evening at State Mutual Stadium, stopping the Braves winning streak at three games.

Rome opened the night with an early lead after a 1st inning rally. Trey Harris knocked in a run with an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch. By the 3rd inning the Intimidators bats began to stir. Kannapolis scored one run in the 3rd, two in the 4th to take the lead, and added another pair in the 6th inning on an Evan Skoug homerun. The Intimidators put the game out of reach with five runs in the 8th to make it 10-2.

Rome was able to get a run back in the Bottom of the 8th on an Andrew Moritz RBI triple but Kannapolis got another two run homer in the 9th inning on a Luis Curbelo shot out to left off reliever RHP Jose Montilla. The Braves refused to go quietly in their final at-bats and brought in two more runs on RBI singles by Griffin Benson and Ricardo Rodriguez. Rome sent eight men to the plate in the 9th and left the bases loaded to end the game.

Rome starting pitcher Gabriel Noguera was tagged with the loss in his season debut. Noguera went 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out four and issued no walks. The Braves bullpen was uncharacteristically wild on Saturday. Relievers LHP Tanner Lawson, LHP Jake Higginbotham, and RHP Jose Montilla went a combined 5.2 innings, giving up nine earned runs and issuing more walks, five, than strikeouts, four. The bullpen also surrendered both of the Kannapolis homeruns.

Harris stayed hot at the plate going 3-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Logan Brown had another multi-hit game with a 2-4 effort. Moritz was 2-5 with an RBI triple. Carlos Paraguate had a hit and a walk. Justin Dean was 1-5 and added a stolen base, his seventh swipe of the season.

Rome and Kannapolis conclude their four game series on Sunday afternoon at 2 pm from State Mutual Stadium. Rome will start RHP Jose Olague (1-3, 4.58) while Kannapolis counters with LHP Taylor Varnell (2-1, 1.96). Following Sunday's game the Braves will enjoy an off day before departing on a nine day road trip through North Carolina and New Jersey.

Rome (9-13): 5 R 12 H 2 E

Kannapolis (9-12): 12 R 14 H 2 E

W: Jonathan Stiever (2-2)

L: Gabriel Noguera (0-1)

Time: 3:05

Attendance: 2,749

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.