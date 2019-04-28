Kelenic Extends Hitting Streak in 8-2 Loss to Asheville

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Jarred Kelenic extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a first-inning double, but the Power fell to the Asheville Tourists, 8-2, Sunday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park, as their six-game winning streak came to a close.

Asheville (8-15) started the scoring with a two-run blast in the first off the bat of Willie MacIver, his fifth of the season. In the bottom of the first, Kelenic looked to answer with a one-out hustle-double, but was stranded in scoring position when Tourists starter Shelby Lackey (1-2) buckled down to retire Onil Pena and Ryan Ramiz to end the threat.

Ryne Inman (3-1) battled back to strike out the side in order, all looking, in the second, but would not make it out of the third. The Atlanta native surrendered four runs in the third inning, extending the Asheville lead to 6-0.

Devin Sweet came on in relief and tied his career-high with three innings of work, but gave up a two-run homer to Terrin Vavra in the top of the 6th that ended his outing, with Asheville ahead 8-0.

West Virginia (15-7) finally scratched across a run in the top of the eighth on a Dean Nevarez RBI double to break the shutout, but were held to just the single run when they left the bases loaded. The Power plated another run in the ninth on a Cesar Trejo RBI groundout.

The loss marks the first time the Power have fallen at home since April 12th against Augusta.

West Virginia now hits the road and travels to Lakewood for the first time this season, facing the BlueClaws Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. at FirstEnergy Park. RHP Damon Casetta-Stubbs (1-0, 0.00 ERA) heads to the bump for the Power, while the BlueClaws send RHP Kevin Gowdy (0-0, 1.84 ERA) to the slab. Pregame coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The next homestand at Appalachian Power Park gets underway on May 8th against the Augusta GreenJackets with our next Pets at the Park night. Bring your favorite furry friends out to the ballpark! Pet passes are just $3.00, with all proceeds going to animal-related charities. The highlight of the homestand comes on Saturday, May 11th against the Kannapolis Intimidators, with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Poca Valley Bank, and a patriotic fanny pack giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. For tickets and more information, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

