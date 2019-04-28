HAGERSTOWN SUNS: Game Notes

April 28, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns kick-off the series finale with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 2:05 p.m. Gates to Municipal Stadium open at 1 p.m. Patrick Anderson sends RHP Jake Irvin (0-2, 4.34 ERA) to the bump and Greensboro counters with RHP Alex Manasa (1-0, 2.95 ERA).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BULLPEN WOES CONTINUE IN 13-2 LOSS: The bullpen surrendered 10 runs, all of which were earned, in last night's 13-2 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The offense was held to four hits, three of which they had in the first inning. They also scored both of their two runs in the first before Cody Wilson, the lone Sun to earn multiple hits in the game became the Suns only player to earn a hit after the first inning. The Grasshoppers scored more runs than they had hits for a thir consecutive game as the Suns issued half a dozen walks for the third-straight game.

EVERYBODY RIDES FOR FREE: The walk train continued for the Suns pitching staff yesterday, who issued six team walks in the nine innng contest. Tim Cate handed out three free passes in six innings and the bullpen matched his walk total in three frames. Joan Adon and Tomas Alastre both issued six walks in their starts against the Grasshoppers this series. Prior to these last two games, the most free passes a Suns' pitcher had given up in a single outing was five, which Alastre did earlier this month. Yesterday Hagerstown put nine runners on the basepaths via a walk and added two more from a hit by pitch. In a game where the staff only allowed three hits, the majority of the runners who scored got on board with pitchers missing the zone for a second consecutive game.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Gilbert Lara earned the Suns first hitting-streak of six games or more Friday and continued the stretch Saturday. Over those 13 games, Lara has earned 20 hits in 53 at-bats, good for a .377 average over that span. The infielder has also hit a homer and driven in 10 runs during that time. Lara is tied for the longest-active hitting streak in the South Atlantic League. Yesterday, he passed Rome's Justin Dean, who reached the 12-game mark in a stretch from April 4-17 and West Virginia's Jarred Kelenic is actively on a 13-game hitting streak for the Power. Kelenic extended his streak with a pair of home runs against the Asheville Tourists yesterday afternoon, notching his third and fourth homers of the stretch and increasing his streak average to .444 since April 11. The two are tied with Jerar Encarnacion of the Clinton LumberKings and Jonathan Sierra of the South Bend Cubs for the longest hitting streak in Class-A baseball this year. Encarnacion had a 13-game stretch from April 7-22 and Sierra kept his streak active from April 5-18.

QUALITY NOT EQUALING QUANTITY: The Suns have had five quality starts from their rotation this season, three from Tim Cate, one from Jake Irvin and the last from Francys Peguero. In those five starts, the Suns have a 1-4 record. Last night, the offensive support continued to prove inconsistent when Peguero spun six innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run, but earned a no-decision in a game that the Suns would ultimately lose in extras. This has not been the only case where this has occurred this year. Cate's first loss came without him surrendering an earned run and the team has a 2-2 record when the south paw starts despite his 1.27 ERA. A big part of that is that he is averaging just 3.6 runs of a support per nine innings when on the mound for the Suns. Irvin was the most recent victim of a no earned run outing where he was tagged with the loss. His came in a six inning outing April 17.

SUN SPOTS: In yesterday's loss the Suns' pitching staff allowed a season-high runs (13), hits (10) and tied a season-high in runs given up in a single inning (5). The bullpen gave up a season-high 10 runs in three innings of work yesterday.... Israel Pineda's move to the injured list puts the team at eight players on the IL currently.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.