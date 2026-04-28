LA Galaxy Escape Red!? Inter Miami Offside & PHI "Stomp Debate: Instant Replay
Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Andrew Wiebe breaks down the biggest and most controversial calls from around MLS in this week's episode of Instant Replay.
Did the LA Galaxy get away with a missed DOGSO red card? Was Inter Miami denied a game-winning goal by a razor-thin offside decision? And what about the debated "stamp" in the Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew match - was it really serious foul play?
Plus, we dive into late penalty drama, handball decisions, and more - all explained through the Laws of the Game.
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026
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