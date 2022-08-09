Kyle Betts Returns to Grizzlies for 2022-2023 Season

August 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Eagles, are bringing back forward Kyle Betts for the 2022-2023 season.

Betts appeared in 5 regular season games with the Grizzlies in the 2021-2022 season, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. Kyle was a key contributor in the 2022 playoff run for Utah as he scored 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 18 games. The 24-year-old Betts made his pro debut on March 30, 2022 vs Rapid City, where he scored his first professional goal in the third period.

Betts played at Cornell University from 2017-2020, 2022. He was named 2nd team All-Ivy League in the 2021-22 season, where he scored 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists) while playing in all of the team's 32 games. In 2021 he was named the ECAC Hockey Student-Athlete of the Year.

The Grizzlies have a variety of ticket packages that are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Follow the Grizzlies on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for the latest information on the Grizzlies leading up to the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.