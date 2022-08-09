Americans Trade for Top-Line Forward
August 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach Chad Costello announced a trade today. The club has traded defenseman Nolan Kneen to the reigning Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades in exchange for forward Alex Aleardi.
Alex Aleardi played in 61 games for the Everblades last season and had 59 points (31 goals and 28 assists). The U.S. born forward (Fort Wayne, Indiana) played the previous six seasons in Europe. Four of those six seasons were in France. His best season came 19-20 with Grenoble, where he had 63 points in 40 games.
"Alex (Aleardi) is a top-line center," noted Costello. "Adding him to an already strong lineup makes our team very dangerous, especially five-on-five. We are excited about what we are building here in Allen. It should make our team very competitive in camp."
The Americans sent Nolan Kneen to Florida. Kneen had 12 points in 31 games last season with Allen.
The Americans open their 14th training camp this October. The Americans home opener is on Saturday, October 29th at home against Wichita. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!
Images from this story
|
Forward Alex Aleardi with the Florida Everblades
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 9, 2022
- Americans Trade for Top-Line Forward - Allen Americans
- Goaltender Sakellaropoulus Signs with Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Acquire Nolan Kneen from Allen Americans - Florida Everblades
- Indy Fuel Re-Signs Forward Bryan Lemos - Indy Fuel
- Kyle Betts Returns to Grizzlies for 2022-2023 Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Admirals Sign Second Year Forward Kaplan - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Welcome Back Rookie from the 2021-2022 Season - Allen Americans
- Heartlanders Continue to Build Big with Signing of Blueliner Wells - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mavericks Sign Forward Cole Coskey - Kansas City Mavericks
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Trio from Miami University of Ohio - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.