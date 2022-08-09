Americans Trade for Top-Line Forward

Forward Alex Aleardi with the Florida Everblades

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach Chad Costello announced a trade today. The club has traded defenseman Nolan Kneen to the reigning Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades in exchange for forward Alex Aleardi.

Alex Aleardi played in 61 games for the Everblades last season and had 59 points (31 goals and 28 assists). The U.S. born forward (Fort Wayne, Indiana) played the previous six seasons in Europe. Four of those six seasons were in France. His best season came 19-20 with Grenoble, where he had 63 points in 40 games.

"Alex (Aleardi) is a top-line center," noted Costello. "Adding him to an already strong lineup makes our team very dangerous, especially five-on-five. We are excited about what we are building here in Allen. It should make our team very competitive in camp."

The Americans sent Nolan Kneen to Florida. Kneen had 12 points in 31 games last season with Allen.

The Americans open their 14th training camp this October. The Americans home opener is on Saturday, October 29th at home against Wichita. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!

