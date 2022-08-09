Stingrays Bring Back Forward Nick Isaacson
August 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Nick Isaacson for the 2022-23 season.
"Nick is a power forward who competes and battles every shift," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He's a great skater who should be able to produce in his first full season."
Isaacson, 22, suited up for 26 games with the Stingrays last season, tallying 11 points on five goals and six assists. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward also spent a month with Hershey, playing in three games for the Bears. Isaacson's season was cut short after sustaining a season-ending injury during the April 1st game against Orlando.
"This is a great place for me to further my development as a player," said Isaacson. "The Stingrays have unbelievable fans, and I want to be a part of bringing a winning team back to Charleston. With the talent we have coming in this season, we will be a very dangerous team."
The native of Oakville, ONT signed with South Carolina on January 6th, 2021, following six games at the University of Guelph where Isaacson scored two goals and added an assist. Prior to attending college, Isaacson spent parts of five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Peterborough Petes and Mississauga Steelheads, appearing in 224 total games and accumulating 82 points on 32 goals and 50 assists from 2015-20.
The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 home campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.
