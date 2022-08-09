Indy Fuel Re-Signs Forward Bryan Lemos

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Tuesday that they have re-signed forward Bryan Lemos for the 2022-23 season.

Lemos, 26, was dealt to the Fuel in the February 16, 2022 transaction that sent defenseman Mike Lee to the Kansas City Mavericks. Lemos skated in 25 games for the Fuel, tallying 25 points with nine goals and 16 assists. He notched points in 17 of those 25 games, six of which were multi-point games. Lemos earned his first AHL call up following the conclusion of Indy's season with his hometown Providence Bruins.

Before joining Indy's roster, the 5'11', 187-pound forward played in 169 games for the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons, tallying a total of 82 points (36 goals, 46 assists).

Prior to going pro, the East Providence, Rhode Island native played four seasons (2015-2019) for the NCAA's Division I Providence College. In his time with the Friars, he notched eight goals and 17 assists.

He spent his 2014-15 season in the USHL (United States Hockey League) between the Youngstown Phantoms (46 games, 12 goals and 18 assists) and Waterloo Black Hawks (13 games, four goals, five assists). VIEW / DOWNLOAD LEMOS FUEL HIGHLIGHTS VIEW LEMOS' CAREER STATS Lemos on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"I'm thrilled to be back. When I came in last season, I couldn't have asked for a better group of teammates who welcomed me with open arms, a coaching staff who believed in me and helped me believe in myself as a player, a tremendous owner in Mr. Hallett and AMAZING fans. It was an easy decision to come back. I'm looking forward to an exciting upcoming season and building off of our strong finish to last season."

