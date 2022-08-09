Everblades Agree to Terms with Trio from Miami University of Ohio

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced today they have agreed to terms with forwards Matthew Barry and Michael Regush and defenseman Brayden Crowder for the 2022-23 season.

The three skaters join the Everblades after playing at Miami University of Ohio of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference last season.

Barry, 24, finished the 2021-22 season with eight goals and 15 assists in 23 games with the RedHawks. The native of Naperville, Illinois received the program's Bill Davidge Outstanding Offensive Player Award. Barry also skated in one game last year with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Regush, 23, had three goals and six assists in 24 games for Miami University of Ohio in 2021-22. The pride of Surrey, British Columbia finished the season with a 51.6% faceoff win percentage.

Crowder, 23, tallied two assists in 15 games for the RedHawks during the 2021-22 season. The native of Barrie, Ontario finished his collegiate career with 118 blocked shots. Crowder was also named to the NCHC Academic All-Conference all four years with the RedHawks.

Before playing at Miami, the trio played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) during the 2017-18 season. Barry and Regush were teammates on the Youngstown Phantoms, while Crowder played for the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

For the Phantoms, Barry tallied 54 points during the regular season and 14 during the playoffs, while Regush added 48 regular-season points and 18 during the postseason.

Crowder collected 20 overall points for the Lumberjacks, picking up 19 during the regular season and adding one in the playoffs.

Highlighted by the raising of the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner, the Everblades 25th Anniversary home opener is Saturday, October 29 at 7:00pm against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

