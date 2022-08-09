Americans Welcome Back Rookie from the 2021-2022 Season

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Globe Life are proud to announce the team has signed forward Justin Young for the 2022-2023 season.

Justin Young, who played in seven games last year for the Americans, will still be considered a rookie this year not having played in 25 professional games.

Before joining Allen, he played parts of two years at American International College. Prior to that, he had three years at the University of Alaska- Fairbanks where he finished fourth on the team in scoring in 19-20, with 21 points in 36 games.

"He came in late last year and made an immediate impact," said Americans Head Coach and General Manager Chad Costello. "With his great speed, we expect him to have even a bigger role this season."

The Leduc, Alberta native will turn 25-years old on December 23rd. In seven games with the Americans last year, he had one assist for one point.

The Americans open training camp in two months. The home opener is on Saturday, October 29th against the Wichita Thunder.

