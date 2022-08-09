Heartlanders Continue to Build Big with Signing of Blueliner Wells

August 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Tuesday defenseman Justin Wells has agreed to an ECHL contract with the Heartlanders. This is Wells' first professional deal. The North Canton, OH native stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 201 pounds.

The team has signed six defensemen and the average height of a Heartlanders defenseman is 6-foot-3.

Wells played four years collegiately at Bowling Green (2017-21) and completed his NCAA career at Boston College in 2021-22.

2022-23 Roster

Forwards (7): Zach White, Yuki Miura, Jake Smith, Cole Stallard, Josh Koepplinger, Alec Broetzman, C.J. Yakimowicz

Defensemen (6): Riese Zmolek, Ryan Wheeler, Jake Stevens, Connor Russell, T.J. Fergus, Justin Wells

Goaltenders (1): Corbin Kaczperski

Justin Wells: "Iowa seems like an amazing place to play hockey. It's important to go somewhere where you're valued and Coach Derek Damon expressed a lot of interest right away with his plans for the season. From what I've seen the arena and the area is just top notch and it made me excited to come to the Heartlanders."

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "Justin is a solid addition for our blue line in a number of ways and fits with the brand of hockey we are trying to play this season. First off, he brings an element of size that we knew we needed to expand on from our team last season. He also moves the puck well and skates at a professional pace. We're excited Justin has decided to start his development path in Iowa and are thrilled to welcome him to the Heartland in October."

At Boston College in 2021-22, Wells registered three assists in 37 games. In 170 NCAA games, Wells generated a plus-21 rating and 24 points (4g). The left-handed shot helped Bowling Green qualify for the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Prior to NCAA, Wells played two seasons for Sioux Falls (USHL) from 2015-17 and youth hockey for the Cleveland Barons (T1EHL).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.