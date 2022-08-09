Admirals Sign Second Year Forward Kaplan

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Tuesday afternoon that forward Jordan Kaplan has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Kaplan, 25, becomes the eighth forward to sign a deal with Norfolk for the upcoming season. He joins Liam MacDougall and Kenny Hausinger as the newest Admirals who suited up for different teams in 2021-22.

The Bridgewater, NJ native joins the Admirals after completing his rookie season with the Adirondack Thunder. Kaplan played in 65 games and posted 11 goals and 12 assists. He would finish the season ranked fifth amongst Thunder players in points (32).

Prior to turning pro in 2021-22, Kaplan suited up in nine games for the University of Vermont (NCAA). In the first three seasons of his collegiate career, he would play in 107 games for Sacred Heart University (NCAA). Kaplan averaged at least 14 points per season with the Pioneers.

Jordan's younger brother, Devin, was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

