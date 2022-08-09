Swamp Rabbits Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today the clubs 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, featuring 21 unique and engaging themes for the ultimate fan experience.

The Promotional Schedule begins with the 2022 home opener against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, as the Swamp Rabbits host Opening Night presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

In conjunction with the announcement of the Promotional Schedule, the Swamp Rabbits announced that single game tickets for the "BIG 5" promotional games have been release to the public on a limited basis. Tickets are available now at: 'BIG 5' SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Familiar favorite nights make their return for another season, highlighted by the 2022 Teddy Bear Toss presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving on December 10, 2022, Military Appreciation Night presented by Budweiser on January 14, 2023, and Stick It To Cancer Night presented by Bon Secours and Plumbing In Pink on February 17, 2023.

In addition to the classic promotional nights, the Swamp Rabbits have added a number of new game themes including 864 Night, Decade Days, and Wonder Woman in Sports Night.

After a successful introduction of Racing Night in January of the 2021-22 season, the Swamp Rabbits will again rev up their engines to host NASCAR Night on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The night will feature appearances from NASCAR drivers, personalities, and local racing icons.

The complete promotional schedule is below:

OCTOBER

Oct. 22 - Opening Night presented by Bon Secours

Oct. 29 - Marvel Superhero Night

NOVEMBER

Nov. 4 - Out In The Country Night

Nov. 12 - 864 Night

Nov. 13 - STEM Sunday

DECEMBER

Dec. 1 - 80's Night (Decade Days)

Dec. 2 - 90's WWE Night (Decade Days)

Dec. 3 - Y2K Night (Decade Days)

Dec. 10 - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving

Dec. 28 - Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Night presented by Noble Dog Hotel

JANUARY

Jan. 14 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Budweiser

Jan. 28 - NASCAR Night

FEBRUARY

Feb. 5 - Stomper's Birthday presented by Big Air Trampoline Park

Feb. 17 - Stick It To Cancer presented by Bon Secours & Plumbing In Pink

MARCH

Mar. 10 - First Responders Night

Mar. 17 - St. Patrick's Day presented by Helacious

Mar. 31 - Wonder Woman In Sports Night

APRIL

Apr. 1 - Sustainability Night

Apr. 7 - Weather Night

Apr. 8 - Tropics Night

Apr. 14 - Fan Appreciation Night

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. 2022-23 full and half Season Tickets are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

