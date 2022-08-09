Mavericks Sign Forward Cole Coskey

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Cole Coskey.

Coskey, a 23-year-old forward from Zion, Illinois will be joining the Mavericks for the 2022-23 season. Coskey was drafted 209th overall by the New York Islanders in 2019 and has playing experience in both the ECHL and AHL. Coskey played for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL during the 2020-21 and part of the 2021-22 season, where he recorded 10 points on three goals and seven assists in 41 games played. Most recently, Coskey played in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers, recording 33 points on 10 goals and 23 assists in 35 games played.

"Cole has a lethal NHL caliber shot, he gets to the hard areas and loves to shoot the puck," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "We plan on surrounding him with the right personal and seeing his game take off. He has the ability to be an elite player in the ECHL and beyond. We are so excited to have Cole coming to Mavs Country. He was drafted by the New York Islanders and split time between Bridgeport and Worcester the past two seasons. He is a special player that will provide the offense we need.."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

