Steelheads Bring Back Misiak, Timmons, Thomas for 2022-23 Season

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with forwards Justin Misiak and Jordan Timmons as well as defenseman Cory Thomas, signing Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2022-23 season, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

All three skaters made their professional debuts with the Steelheads and mark eight returning players from the 2021-22 campaign.

Misiak, 26, joined the Steelheads for four games at the end of the regular season, making his debut on April 8 and scoring his first professional goal during the season finale on April 16 in Utah. The St. Clair Shores, Mich. native completed his five-year collegiate career at Michigan Tech during the 2021-22 season prior to his arrival, posting a career-best five goals and 14 assists for 19 points with a plus-four rating through 33 games. He compiled 180 games over his five collegiate seasons and tabbed 64 points (25g, 39a) with a plus-four rating. Misiak was a three-time member of the WCHA All-Academic Team while also earning the team's Rick Yeo Unsung Hero Award in 2019-20.

The 5-foot-10 forward was the leading scorer for the NAHL's Austin Bruins with 60 points (25g, 35a) in 60 games in 2016-17 prior to his collegiate career. His older brother, Ryan Misiak, played with both the Rapid City Rush and Utah Grizzlies from 2015-16 through 2018-19.

Timmons, 23, also appeared in four games at season's end in Idaho, debuting on April 8 and scoring his first professional goal on April 16 in Utah. The Bridgeville, Penn. product finished his four-year collegiate run at Long Island University during the 2021-22 campaign, tallying a career-best eight goals and eight assists for 16 points through 29 games and sat second in goals as well as fifth in scoring before signing with the Steelheads. Timmons played four seasons of collegiate hockey between Long Island, Robert Morris University and the University of Connecticut beginning in 2018-19, putting together 29 points (17g, 12a) through 78 games.

The 6-foot-2 forward was a member of the 2016 USA U18 National Championship team with Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 18U.

Thomas, 24, saw action in eight games with the Steelheads in 2021-22, making his debut on March 30 in Florida and earning his first professional point (assist) on April 8 against Utah. The St. Brieux, Sask. native concluded his collegiate career with Canisius College during the 2021-22 season, posting two goals and one assist for three points with 39 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. He played four seasons with the University of Vermont to open his collegiate career, and in five years he posted nine points (2g, 7a) with 91 penalty minutes through 134 games. Timmons was named to the 2019-20 Hockey East All-Academic Team and scored his first-career goal 12 seconds into overtime in Game 2 of the Hockey East First Round series at UMass on Mar. 2, 2018.

The 6-foot-5 defenseman was selected to play with Canada West during the 2017 U19 World Jr. A Challenge and played two seasons with the Flin Flon Bombers in his junior career.

The trio of skaters join five other players already announced as returning skaters for the upcoming 2022-23 season, including: Captain and forward A.J. White, who was announced to open the off-season signings; second-year forwards Colton Kehler and Zach Walker; and defensemen Darren Brady and Matt Stief.

Announcements regarding future signings will be made at a later date.

