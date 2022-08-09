Ghost Pirates Agree to Terms with Goaltender Darion Hanson

August 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Darion Hanson for the 2022-2023 season. Hanson becomes the first official player signing in Ghost Pirates team history.

Hanson, 25, joins the Ghost Pirates after posting a 20-15-0 record, with one shutout, a 2.24 goals-against average and a 0.957 save percentage in his senior season at the University of Connecticut last season. In addition, Hanson was impressive in his professional and ECHL debut last spring with the Reading Royals stopping 22 of 23 shots with a 0.957 save percentage to earn the win.

"I am very happy to become a Ghost Pirate," said Hanson. "Coach Bennett and the organization are certainly building something exciting. I'm looking forward to getting to know the City of Savannah, the fans, as well getting out on the ice at Enmarket Arena."

The 6-3, 181-pound netminder also played three collegiate seasons at Union College for Ghost Pirates Head coach Rick Bennett, earning 50 wins and seven shutouts from 2017-2020.

"We are thrilled to be able to add a player of Darion's caliber to our team," said Ghost Pirates Head Coach Rick Bennett. "Darion is a sound goaltender, and high-character individual and he will make an impact on our roster and in the community."

Last season, the East Bethel, MN resident was named to the Hockey East Honorable Mention All-Star Team.

Ticket packages for the Inaugural Ghost Pirates season are now available. The home opener is set for Saturday, November 5 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Contact www.ghostpirateshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.