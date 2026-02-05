Kobe Bufkin Was UNSTOPPABLE! He Led Both Teams with 41 PTS and Went 8/13 from Deep
Published on February 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers YouTube Video
Check out the South Bay Lakers Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 4, 2026
- Charge Set Franchise Records in College Park - Cleveland Charge
- Series Preview: vs Maine Celtics - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Birmingham Squadron General Manager Leslie Claybrook Recognized at UAB Women's Basketball Game - Birmingham Squadron
- Spurs Top Legends 104-95 - Austin Spurs
- Daishen Nix Catapults Vipers to Victory with Triple-Double - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Legends Drop Road Contest to Spurs in Morning Match up - Texas Legends
- Young Named NBA G League Player of the Month - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Santa Cruz Warriors Host Grateful Dead Night March 6 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Kings Fall to Wolves at Home - Stockton Kings
- Iowa Wolves Escape with 114-109 Win over Stockton Kings - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bay Lakers Stories
- South Bay Guard RJ Davis Named NBA G League Player of the Week
- South Bay Lakers Guard RJ Davis Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game
- South Bay Lakers Defeat Salt Lake City, 146-104
- Starting Five Lead South Bay Past Salt Lake City
- Second-Half Surge Leads South Bay to Win over College Park