Kernels' Pitching Shines for Second Straight Night in 4-1 Win Over Peoria

May 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - For the second night in a row, Cedar Rapids held Peoria to just a single run as the Kernels topped the Chiefs 4-1. After scoring first in the third inning last night, Cedar Rapids did the same to open the scoring Thursday. Willie Joe Garry Jr. and Luke Keaschall both took walks to begin the inning. After Garry stole third, he came home to score on a Rubel Cespedes RBI fielder's choice to put the Kernels on top 1-0.

Miguelangel Boadas got the start for Cedar Rapids and put together his best outing of the early season. The right-hander spun 4.2 innings allowing one run on two hits to go along with a career-high 7 strikeouts.

Peoria scored its lone run of the night in the fifth inning to tie the game. Brody Moore took a one-out walk, moved to second on a balk, and after he stole third, came home to score on a Zach Levenson RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

Cedar Rapids got back on top in the sixth inning. With one out Jose Salas smashed his first home run of the season to put the Kernels ahead 2-1. The next batter, Agustin Ruiz, doubled, and behind him, Misael Urbina did the same to drive home a run and extend the Kernels lead to 3-1.

In the seventh, Ricardo Olivar ripped an opposite-field home run to increase the advantage to 4-1, the score that would be the final.

For the second night in a row, the Kernels' bullpen did not allow a run in the win. Gabriel Yanez came on in relief and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. Behind him, Jacob Wosinski went 2.0 scoreless frames en route to his second save of the season.

The win improves the Kernels to 12-11 on the season and 2-1 in the series against Peoria. Game three of the series is set for tomorrow at 6:35 with Zebby Matthews on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Pete Hansen.

