TinCaps Doubleheader Information: May 2 at Lake County Captains (Guardians)

May 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-14) @ Lake County Captains (13-9)

Thursday, May 2 | 4 p.m. | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, Ohio

GM1: LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs. RHP Carter Spivey

GM2: RHP Tyler Morgan vs. RHP Juan Zapata

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LET'S PLAY TWO: Today's doubleheader is the result of the April 11 matchup between these teams at Parkview Field being postponed by rain. MLB regulations don't allow for doubleheaders on consecutive days, or on travel days, and since Lake County doesn't return to Fort Wayne until the second half of the season, and there was also a rainout on April 10 that was made up with a doubleheader on April 13, here we are. (Minor League Baseball's standings are split between the first half and second half.)

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Parkview Sports Medicine (PSM) Baseball Classic is kicking off as New Haven takes on Woodlan (4:30pm) and Northrop battles North Side (7pm). There are also high school doubleheaders scheduled for next Tuesday and Thursday.

LAST GAME: Fort Wayne starter Jagger Haynes threw a gem, only allowing 1 run across 6 innings. Third baseman Devin Ortiz also chipped in a pair of solo home runs but the 'Caps fell short 7-6.

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs... In all now, the 'Caps have played 9 1-run games (most in the Midwest League), 5 2-run games, and 2 3-run games... The TinCaps have also played in a league-high 4 extra-inning games.

K-INGS: In the MWL, TinCaps pitchers rank 2nd in K/9 (10.4).

BULLPEN ACES: Fort Wayne's relief group is 4th in the MWL in ERA (3.89).

DEFENSE: The TinCaps have only committed 17 errors, the 4th fewest in the MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in caught stealing % at 29% (the league average is 19%). Ethan Salas ranks 3rd in the circuit having thrown out 6 runners trying to steal, while Anthony Vilar has caught 4 runners, which is tied for 5th.

DEVIN ORTIZ: Hit 2 HRs yesterday, the second multi-homer game for a TinCap this season (Doersching). Ortiz is 15th in AVG (.313), 9th in OPS (.962), and tied for 6th in HR (4).

ETHAN SALAS: Has the highest BB% on the team (16%), which also ranks 21st in the MWL. He's the only teenager in the top 40.

STREAKS: A pair of TinCaps have been getting on-base for more than a week straight. Devin Ortiz owns a 15-game on-base streak dating back to April 14 (4th longest active streak in the MWL). In that span he has a .353 AVG, .476 OBP, .608 SLG, 4 HRs, and 12 RBIs. Nik McClaughry has reached base in 10 straight contests. The shortstop's OBP in that stretch is .375.

HOMER BUSH JR: T-3rd in the MWL in stolen bases (10). The speedster swiped 4 bags last series against Great Lakes.

TYLER ROBERTSON: Leads the MWL with 4 sacrifice bunts and is T-5th in doubles (6).

UNLUCKY: Nerwilian Cedeño has the 4th lowest batting average on balls in play (BABIP) in the MWL at .214. On average, balls in play go for a hit about 30% of the time.

