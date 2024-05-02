South Bend Cubs Continue Partnership with Legacy Heating & Air to Provide Free Tickets to Military Members

May 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







The South Bend Cubs will host Military Appreciation Weekend on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 as the Cubs take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Legacy Heating & Air is our partner as we dedicate Memorial Day Weekend to honoring the men and women who are serving or have served our country.

Welcoming veterans and active members of the military out to the ballpark is such a treat and something the organization takes great pride in doing every year. Those coming to Four Winds Field can receive two free tickets to either Saturday or Sunday's game by showing their Military Identification Card. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office.

"You know, I've said it before, but we quite simply would not be able to do what we do without the brave service men and women of this country, past and present," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "Giving them a chance to unwind, relax, and just sit back and enjoy a nice spring day at the ballpark is something that bring us all great joy."

"It's an honor, once again, to partner with the South Bend Cubs to show our appreciation for those in uniform-both past and present. From the Legacy family to yours, thank you for your sacrifice, bravery, and service to our nation," said Legacy Heating & Air President Tony Cook. "Thanks to you, we all get to enjoy the tradition of games at the ballpark together."

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.