Loons' Eight Game Win Streak Snapped by Timber Rattlers

May 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







Appleton, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (16-8) eight-game win streak and franchise-best 11-road game winning streak were ended by a dominant pitching performance from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (16-8). A 4-1 final score on a 58-degree cloudy and windy Thursday night at Fox Cities Stadium.

Wisconsin's Will Rudy and Yujanyer Herrera combined to strike out 11 Loons and allow just two hits. Rudy retired the first 16 he faced, a Luis Rodriguez infield single in the sixth was the first Great Lakes base runner. Two batters later, Alex Freeland rifled a ball to the right-center field alley to score Rodriguez. Freeland finished at third, his team-best second triple of 2024.

Freeland's OPS now stands at 1.078, once again, the best in the Midwest League. After a flyout to finish six innings for Rudy, Herrera took over punching out six and going nine up and nine down.

Loons' starter Peter Heubeck walked six batters but stranded four runners on base. Two walks loaded the bases in the first inning, a Matt Wood fielder's choice plated a run. In the third, Luis Lara's leadoff single and stolen base put him in position for Matt Wood, whose RBI single gave Wisconsin a two-run lead.

A double steal and an RBI triple tacked on two for the Timber Rattlers in the fifth. Both runs came off Franklin De La Paz, the left-hander finished the fourth for Heubeck but could not get through the fifth. The rest of the way was scoreless, Livan Reinoso 2.1 innings and a frame from Brandon Neeck. Rounding Things Out The five-game hitting streaks of Dylan Campbell, Noah Miller, and Chris Newell all ended tonight.

Up Next the Great Lakes Loons, with an 8-1 record on a 12-game road trip, play their tenth away from home tomorrow Friday, May 3rd. The first pitch is at 7:40 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.