South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive Continue to Offer Michiana Area Teachers Free Tickets

May 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - An early June tradition will continue this year at Four Winds Field as the South Bend Cubs will again partner with Jordan Automotive for Teacher Appreciation Night on Wednesday, June 5. Teachers and administrators from around the Michiana area can receive two complimentary tickets for the game against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 p.m., with post-game fireworks to follow.

"We love our teachers, and this is our opportunity every year to give them a beautiful, warm, relaxing night at the ballpark," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "These teachers and administrators take such tremendous care for our kids during the school year and with the help of Jordan Automotive, it's great we can continue to show our appreciation for their tireless efforts."

All school administrators and teachers can pick up their two complimentary tickets by showing their school I.D. at the Four Winds Field box office. Additionally, new for this year, the first 600 tickets claimed will receive a food voucher for a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda, courtesy of Jordan Automotive.

The box office is open during the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekend game days (Saturday 12 p.m. until the 7th inning and Sunday 10 a.m. until the 7th inning). During the game, all teachers and administrators will be honored with a special mid-game announcement.

