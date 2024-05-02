Sky Carp Take Second Straight Win
May 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - A Thirsty Thursday. A vintage pitching performance. And a pair of booming home runs.
That was the recipe for Thursday night's Sky Carp 5-1 victory over Quad Cities. It was the second straight win for the home team, who moved within 2 1-2 games of first place with the win.
Cade Gibson pitched six innings and allowed just one unearned run, while Cam Barstad and Carlos Santiago each hit long home runs to propel the Sky Carp to the victory.
The Sky Carp trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Barstad unloaded on a pitch, crushing a 414-foot shot to right field to give the team a 2-1 lead.
Santiago also crushed a two-run blast to right, extending the advantage to 5-1 in the eighth inning.
After Ignacio Feliz pitched two scoreless frames, Josh White closed out the game by holding the River Bandits scoreless in the ninth.
GAME NOTABLES
* Jake Thompson increased his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the seventh inning.
* The Sky Carp improved to 10-2 at home with the win.
WANT TO GO? WHO: River Bandits at Sky Carp
WHEN: Friday, 6:35 p.m.
WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit.
TICKETS: Available online at www.skycarp.com or at the Sky Carp box office which reopens on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on skycarp.com or the Big Radio app.
VIDEO BROADCAST: Through Bally Live and MLB.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2024
- Sky Carp Take Second Straight Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Rojas Ties Hit-Streak Record as Cubs Fall to Lugnuts 2-1 - South Bend Cubs
- Captains Swept by TinCaps in Doubleheader, Seven-Game Win Streak Snapped - Lake County Captains
- Bandits' Bats Go Cold in Loss to Sky Carp - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Peoria Bats Quieted in 4-1 Defeat - Peoria Chiefs
- Loons' Eight Game Win Streak Snapped by Timber Rattlers - Great Lakes Loons
- Kernels' Pitching Shines for Second Straight Night in 4-1 Win Over Peoria - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Rudy & Herrera Turn In Stellar Pitching Performances in Rattlers' Victory - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Johnston Impresses as Lugs Edge Cubs, 2-1 - Lansing Lugnuts
- 'Caps' Miscues Lead to 4-0 Shutout - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Kevin Abel Pitches Dragons To 4-0 Victory Over West Michigan - Dayton Dragons
- Fort Wayne Sweeps Doubleheader at Lake County - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Know Before You Go: the Big Growl 2024 - South Bend Cubs
- South Bend Cubs Continue Partnership with Legacy Heating & Air to Provide Free Tickets to Military Members - South Bend Cubs
- South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive Continue to Offer Michiana Area Teachers Free Tickets - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Doubleheader Information: May 2 at Lake County Captains (Guardians) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM Game) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.