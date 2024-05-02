Sky Carp Take Second Straight Win

May 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - A Thirsty Thursday. A vintage pitching performance. And a pair of booming home runs.

That was the recipe for Thursday night's Sky Carp 5-1 victory over Quad Cities. It was the second straight win for the home team, who moved within 2 1-2 games of first place with the win.

Cade Gibson pitched six innings and allowed just one unearned run, while Cam Barstad and Carlos Santiago each hit long home runs to propel the Sky Carp to the victory.

The Sky Carp trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Barstad unloaded on a pitch, crushing a 414-foot shot to right field to give the team a 2-1 lead.

Santiago also crushed a two-run blast to right, extending the advantage to 5-1 in the eighth inning.

After Ignacio Feliz pitched two scoreless frames, Josh White closed out the game by holding the River Bandits scoreless in the ninth.

GAME NOTABLES

* Jake Thompson increased his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the seventh inning.

* The Sky Carp improved to 10-2 at home with the win.

