Captains Swept by TinCaps in Doubleheader, Seven-Game Win Streak Snapped

May 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - In the third and fourth games of a scheduled seven-game series, the Lake County Captains (13-11) fell to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-14) by final scores of 3-0 and 3-1, respectively, on Thursday at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Game 1

Fort Wayne prevailed 3-0 in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader. The TinCaps were anchored by a seven-inning complete game shutout from LHP Miguel Cienfuegos.

The Captains tacked on their only two hits of the game in the bottom of the first inning, when 3B Nate Furman and 1B Maick Collado both singled. However, Cienfuegos struck out CF Jonah Advincula to end the inning, which began a stretch of 19 consecutive Lake County hitters retired.

In the top of the third, the TinCaps struck first when RF Kai Murphy bunted in a run and C Ethan Salas, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 San Diego and No. 8 overall prospect, plated another when he reached on a throwing error by Captains RHP Carter Spivey (1-1).

Then, in the top of the fifth, Murphy reached base on a fielder's choice that scored SS Nik McClaughry, the game's final run.

Cienfuegos (2-2) earned the victory for Fort Wayne, allowing just two hits, no runs, and no walks, while throwing five strikeouts. He is the first TinCaps pitcher to record a complete game shutout first since current Triple-A Columbus Clippers LHP Joey Cantillo, MLB Pipeline's No. 10 Cleveland prospect, pitched one on May 17, 2019.

Despite tallying his first career Minor League loss, Spivey recorded his second consecutive quality start (six-or-more innings pitched and three-or-fewer earned runs allowed). The former East Carolina Pirate pitched a Minor League career-high six innings in his second straight start, allowing five hits, three runs (two earned), and no walks, while throwing two strikeouts in 82 pitches (57 strikes).

Game 2

In a makeup of a contest originally scheduled for April 11 at Fort Wayne, the TinCaps triumphed 3-1 in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader as the designated home team.

Lake County tallied its only run of the game in the top of the second inning. After 3B Tyresse Turner singled, the 24-year-old stole second base and advanced to third on a balk. RF Angel Zarate then brought Turner home with a game-tying sacrifice fly, which made it a 1-1 contest. This was Zarate's third RBI of the season. Later in the frame, Captains had a chance to take their first lead of the day with the bases loaded and two outs. But LF C.J. Kayfus grounded out to end the half-inning.

Two innings later, Lake County loaded the bases again with two outs. However, 1B Maick Collado struck out looking. This began a stretch of 10 consecutive Captains hitters retired to end the game.

Fort Wayne scored all three of its runs against Lake County RHP Juan Zapata (0-3). TinCaps 3B Devin Ortiz hit an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first to begin the game's scoring. One inning later, 1B Anthony Vilar hit a two-out, two-run single to put Fort Wayne ahead for good at 3-1.

Zapata pitched a season-high four innings for the Captains. The right-hander allowed a season-high five hits and three earned runs, while issuing one walk and throwing a season-high three strikeouts in 53 pitches (34 strikes). This was the 25-year-old's first High-A start since June 21, 2023 at Dayton.

RHP Zane Morehouse then tied his Minor League career-high with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and one walk, and tying his Minor League career-high with three strikeouts.

First pitch for the fifth game of this week's scheduled seven-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Friday night at 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- Thursday marked Lake County's third doubleheader of the season, and second time being swept in a doubleheader this year. The Captains were also swept in a road doubleheader against Fort Wayne on April 13, and split a season-opening home doubleheader against West Michigan on April 6.

- With a single in Game 1 and a walk in Game 2, Lake County INF Maick Collado extended his on-base streak to 15 games, which is the longest by a Captain this season. During this span, the 21-year-old is hitting .362 (17-for-47) with five runs, two doubles, one home run, five RBI, 16 walks, a .531 on-base percentage, and a .999 OPS.

- By pitching six innings and allowing two earned runs in Game 1, RHP Carter Spivey recorded his second quality start of the season. He is now the third Lake County pitcher with two quality starts this season, joining RHPs Trenton Denholm and Austin Peterson .

