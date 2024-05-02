Bandits' Bats Go Cold in Loss to Sky Carp

Beloit, Wisconsin - Quad Cities mustered just one hit after the third inning on Thursday and fell to the Beloit Sky Carp 5-1 at ABC Supply Stadium. The loss marks just the Bandits' third set of back-to-back losses in 2024.

Going just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, Quad Cities provided little run support for starter Ryan Ramsey who, in his first start of the year, didn't allow a run over the first four innings. Justin Johnson gave Ramsey and the Bandits a slim 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the second, but QC would squander bases loaded opportunities in the third and later in the ninth.

Ramsey's lone blemish came in the fifth, when Jake Thompson's two-run homer gave the Sky Carp a 2-1 lead. The lefty would complete his fifth and final inning but was replaced by Steven Zobac in the sixth.

After allowing seven base runners over his first three innings, Sky Carp starter Cade Gibson retired every batter he faced over his final three, while Beloit insured its advantage against Zobac on a Torin Montgomery RBI single in the sixth and Carlos Santiago's two-run blast in the eighth.

In the ninth, Quad Cities walked the bases loaded against Sky Carp reliever Josh White, but the right-hander got the tying run Deivis Nadal to ground out to second to end the game.

Gibson (1-1) earned his first win of the season for the Sky Carp, tacking on five strikeouts over his first quality start of the year, while Ramsey (0-1) struck out a season-high six in 5.0 frames, but suffered his first loss in a start since August 31, 2023.

Zobac finished on the hook for three runs- one earned- over 3.0 relief innings with four strikeouts.

The River Bandits will look to even up the six-game series Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium, with Frank Mozzicato (1-0, 0.00) toeing the rubber against Beloit's Karson Milbrandt (0-1, 4.08). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

