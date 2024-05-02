Know Before You Go: the Big Growl 2024

May 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Real Rock 103.9 The Bear's Big Growl returns to Four Winds Field this Friday, May 3. The event is headlined by Seether with special guests Saliva, Fuel, Saint Asonia, and Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin. Here is some important information that we wanted to provide prior to arriving a Four Winds Field to make your evening experience even better.

PLEASE READ & TAKE NOTE:

Important Times

- Box Office Opens @ 10:00am

- Gates Open @ 5:00pm

- Music Starts @ 6:00pm

6pm - 6:25 - Keith Wallen

6:45pm - 7:15pm - Saint Asonia

7:35pm - 8:20pm - Fuel

8:45pm - 9:30 - Saliva

9:55pm - 11:10- Seether

All times are approximate and subject to change.

Venue Information - Four Winds Field

Arrive early to allow plenty of time to park, get through the gates and get through security.

Gates A, B & D will be available for entry. Click here for a map of Four Winds Field.

All fans will have to be wanded by security or required to walk through metal detectors prior to entering the facility. **PLEASE DO NOT BRING ANY WEAPONS OF ANY SORT: Pocket Knives will not be permitted**

All bags will be checked by security prior to entry. If possible, please try to limit any larger bags or purses.

Filming or recording of concert is NOT PERMITTED.

All tickets on the field (pit or GA) are standing room only. Tickets in the seating bowl are assigned seats. Those who have purchased VIP tickets with buffet have tables and chairs to eat at in the VIP sections located on their side of the stage.

All concession stands will be open.

Guests with tickets on the field will have access to port-a-johns located on the field.

For those on field, alcohol, water and soft drinks will be available for purchase on the field.

While blankets are permitted on the field, Lawn chairs are NOT PERMITTED.

NO RE-ENTRY into the stadium. If you leave you will not be allowed back in.

There will be a smoking section located right outside Gate A. Four Winds Field is a non-smoking facility

Weather Information

The Big Growl is a rain or shine event. Appropriate measures are taken to ensure the safety of the artists and concert goers.

In the event of inclement weather, patrons should follow the directions of uniformed staff and messages on the video board.

Parking - CASHLESS PARKING ONLY

South Bend Cubs Parking passes will NOT be accepted for this event.

Parking is available at the venue for all ticket holders. All ticket holders will have various lots to park in upon arrival for a parking fee. Please see the South Bend Cubs parking & directions website for more information here.

Non-reserved parking for this event is $15.

A limited number of premium reserved parking spaces are available through our partners at LAZ Parking. Premium reserve parking is $20. Click here to purchase your parking in advance.

Prohibited Items

No laser pointers

No outside food or drink is permitted within the venue.

No weapons of any kind, Glass, Sharp Items, Cutlery, Shade Structures, Chairs, Tables, Umbrellas, Pets or smoking of any kind (including E-Cigs) will not be permitted within the venue.

Any person attempting to bring alcohol into the venue will be ejected or refused entry without refund.

Ticket Information & Delivery

We want you to have a great night, so do yourself a favor and avoid the line by ensuring you have your tickets in hand and ready to scan before arriving at the venue. We don't want you to miss the start of the event!

Print-at-Home Tickets

To print your tickets, open your confirmation email and click "View Tickets" and the tickets will display on your screen. If you don't see the email in your inbox, please check your junk or spam mail folder. The tickets will display on your screen. Click OK on the dialogue box that appears or use your browser's menu option to print them.

Mobile Delivery Tickets

Mobile Entry is the easiest and safest way to access tickets to this event. We suggest pulling up your tickets ahead of time and taking a screenshot of each ticket to ensure you have a backup copy (in case cellular service is unreliable the night of your event). Check all serial numbers to ensure you screenshot each ticket individually from your order. Ticket purchasers using an iPhone can save their purchased tickets to their Apple Wallet passbook for easy access. Click here to learn how.

Anything else you need to know?

For additional support, please contact the venue box office at (574) 235-9988.

