Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM Game)

May 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dragons GameDay

Thursday, May 2, 2024 l Game # 24

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (10-13) at Dayton Dragons (9-14)

RH Colin Fields (0-1, 4.32) vs. RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 3.86)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliates of the Detroit Tigers) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Wednesday : West Michigan 13, Dayton 11 (10 innings). The two teams combined for 26 hits and 24 runs as West Michigan broke a 9-9 tie with four runs in the top of the 10 th and held off the Dragons comeback effort in the bottom of the inning. Jay Allen II had a monster game for the Dragons, blasting two home runs, driving in five runs, stealing two bases, walking twice, and scoring three runs. Hector Rodriguez also homered for Dayton.

Current Series (April 30-May 5 vs. West Michigan) : Dayton is 0-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .211 batting average (15 for 71); 6.5 runs/game (13 R, 2 G); 4 home runs; 4 stolen bases; 9.00 ERA (19 IP, 19 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons rank second in the MWL in home runs with 25 and have the league leader in homers (Cam Collier, 7).

The Dragons have scored at least nine runs in three of their last five games but have lost games 13-11 and 10-9 during that period.

On Friday night in a 14-10 win at Lansing, the Dragons collected 20 hits for the first time since they had 24 on July 4, 2012.

In 2024, the Dragons have outscored their opponents in the first four innings 55-41 but have been outscored in the fifth and sixth innings 36-15.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,883).

Player Notes

Jay Allen II's .386 batting average would rank first in the MWL, but he is eight plate appearances short of the minimum to qualify. He has hit five home runs in 12 games played this season with an OPS of 1.241. He has also stolen five bases and scored 13 runs. In his last three games, Allen is 8 for 13 (.615) with two home runs, five RBI, five runs scored, and three stolen bases.

Cam Collier leads the MWL in home runs (7) and RBI (25). He is tied for the MWL lead in extra base hits (12) and fourth in slugging pct (.596).

Hector Rodriguez has hit home runs in both games of the current series. He has a five-game hitting streak, batting .429 (9 for 21) with two home runs, two doubles, and seven RBI during the streak.

Cade Hunter has a six-game hitting streak, batting .409 (9 for 22) with one home run and five RBI during the streak.

Rhett Lowder has been named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 22-28. (1-0, 0.00, 6 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 9 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Friday, May 3 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (0-2, 4.08) at Dayton RH Rhett Lowder (1-0, 1.86)

Saturday, May 4 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Garrett Burhenn (0-2, 2.50) at Dayton RH Jared Lyons (0-0, 5.28)

Sunday, May 5 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Jaden Hamm (0-0, 1.33) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 7.24)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.