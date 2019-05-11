Kernels Homestand Preview: May 13-15

The Kernels continue the merry month of May with a four-game, three-day series with Quad Cities starting Monday, May 13th. Here's what you can expect these next four games:

May 13 - 15 vs. Quad Cities

The Kernels host the Quad Cities River Bandits, the Midwest League affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a four-game, three-day series starting Monday, May 13th.

The Kernels kick off the homestand on Monday, May 13th with a doubleheader, consisting of two 7-inning games, to make up the game with Quad Cities that was rained out on April 17th. It's Mark Down Monday where regular hot dogs are just $1.50 and small popcorn, chips and ice cream sandwiches are just $1 each. First pitch between the Kernels and Quad Cities is set for 5:30 PM with the gates opening at 4:30 PM.

Tuesday, May 14th is a Great Clips Twins Tuesday where fans can get a special buy one ticket, get one FREE offer from the Kernels email newsletter and Facebook page. The Kernels are wearing special jerseys, sponsored by Great Clips, that will be sold via a silent auction on Friday, August 30th and one lucky fan will win a pair of tickets to a Twins game during the 2019 season. Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and River Bandits is set for 6:35 PM.

The Kernels and River Bandits wrap up their series with a Noon Game on Wednesday, May 15th. Enjoy our Noon Game Lunch Combo, consisting of a regular sandwich, chips or popcorn and a 16 oz. regular draft beer or 20 oz. bottled soda or water for $8.50 at the Concession Stands. Gates open at 11 AM with first pitch set for 12:05 PM.

Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Daily Specials!

Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by Western Fraternal Life: Every Sunday home game, all kids 12-under receive a voucher for a FREE hot dog, popcorn and drink at the Kernels Concession Stands, thanks to Western Fraternal Life.

After every Sunday home game, kids (and adults) can run the bases, play catch on the field and get autographs from the Kernels on the field, presented by Prairie Farms with media sponsor 104.5 KDAT. During the game, play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo for a chance to win a trip to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. Enjoy the balloon artistry of Papa Balloon on the concourse during the game as well as Face Painting by Kennedy.

Mark Down Monday: Every Monday home game, get regular hot dogs for just $1.50, plus small popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and chips are each just $1 each.

Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips: Get an on-line coupon from the Kernels Facebook page or email newsletter for a buy one ticket, get one FREE offer at Tuesday home games as part of Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips. At Tuesday home games, one fan will win a pair of tickets to a Twins game and the Kernels will wear special jerseys that will be sold via a silent auction on August 30th.

Big Screen Thursday, presented by First Federal Credit Union: Fans age 18 and older can get a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three 50-inch big screen TVs given away during the game, thanks to First Federal Credit Union.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by 94.1 KRNA: Get 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and bottled water for $2.00 all night.

Thursday College Night: Show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9.00!

Kernels Friday Mug Club: Buy a refillable 16 oz. mug of regular draft beer or soda for $6 and get $3 refills at the concession stands! Bring the mug back for $3 refills every Friday home game thanks to Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge, Mr. B's, Mulligan's Pub and Z 102.9!

Tickets for all Kernel home games are available on-line at www.kernels.com; in person at the Kernels Ticket Office, or by calling 896-7560 during Ticket Office Hours. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday. The ticket office is closed on Sunday, but opens at 11 AM on Kernel Sunday Home games.

