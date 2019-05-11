Lugnuts Receive Outfielder Steinmetz from Extended Spring Training

May 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts have received outfielder Hunter Steinmetz from Extended Spring Training.

Steinmetz, 22, was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 11th round in 2018 from Missouri State University. In his pro debut, he batted .190 with eight steals in 32 games between Bluefield and Vancouver.

Lansing's official roster is attached, with 25 active players and eight players on the Injured List.

NOTE: Steinmetz will wear No. 12 on Saturday and will receive a new number starting Monday.

The Lugnuts play the finale in a three-game series at Kane County today at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, 1:00 p.m. local in Geneva, Illinois. The Nuts return home to Cooley Law School Stadium from Monday, May 13th, through Wednesday, May 15th, against the West Michigan Whitecaps. For tickets or more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.