Nuts Wrap up Trip with 8-2 Defeat

GENEVA, Ill. - The Lansing Lugnuts (14-21) wrapped up a winless Western Division road trip with an 8-2 loss to the Kane County Cougars (21-15) in the finale of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Lugnuts finished first-half interdivision play with a 3-9 record vs. Western Division teams, splitting six home games with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Beloit Snappers before losing all six games on the road against Kane County and the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Lansing took a lead for the first time during the trip, going ahead 1-0 on a Jake Brodt sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

But the Cougars responded with eight straight runs, scoring twice in the bottom of the fourth and four times in the fifth against starter Fitz Stadler (Loss, 1-4) and reliever Marcus Reyes and adding two runs in the eighth against Cobi Johnson.

Brodt supplied the Lugnuts' only other offense in the ninth, singling home Nick Podkul.

Third baseman Podkul went 2-for-3 with a walk, a single and a double to extend his team high on-base streak to 21 games.

Kane County starter Justin Lewis (Win, 2-3) struck out seven batters while allowing one run on six hits and a walk in five innings. The Lugs' Stadler, meanwhile, gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks in four innings-plus, striking out five.

