South Bend Cubs and Peoria Chiefs Game Cancelled

SOUTH BEND, IN - Today's game between the South Bend Cubs and Peoria Chiefs at Four Winds Field has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

As this is the final meeting between these two teams during the regular season, the game will not be made up. All fans who purchased tickets for Saturday's game will be able to redeem their tickets for any other South Bend Cubs 2019 regular season home game of equal or lesser value, excluding the All-Star Game and Fan Fest. Tickets can be redeemed at any time.

The South Bend Cubs will take Sunday off, before traveling to Bowling Green, Kentucky for a three-game series against the Hot Rods. Listen to all the action with Brendan King on 96.1 FM WSBT, the Sports Leader. The Cubs return home May 16-19 as they welcome the Dayton Dragons to Four Winds Field for a four-game series. Tickets are available at the South Bend Cubs Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988, or at SouthBendCubs.com.

