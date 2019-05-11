Cougars Sweep Lugnuts

GENEVA, Ill. - Alek Thomas' efforts won't show up as strongly as they should in Saturday's box score. The Cougar outfielder's efforts both on the bases and in the outfield alone created a two-run swing as the Kane County Cougars (21-15) swept the Lansing Lugnuts (14-21) with an 8-2 win at Northwestern Medicine Field.

For the first time in the series, Lansing scored first when Jake Brodt hit a sacrifice fly to score Jordan Groshans in the fourth inning.

It was a short-lived lead as the Cougars tied the game on Blaze Alexander's RBI groundout, which moved Thomas to third. Thomas then disrupted Fitz Stadler (1-4) on the mound by dancing past the third base bag and eventually caused a balk to bring home the go-ahead run.

The Cougars never looked back from there scoring six more unanswered runs. Thomas, Buddy Kennedy and Zac Almond all earned RBI in a four run fourth, before Eddie Hernandez's RBI double and Geraldo Perdomo's run scoring sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Justin Lewis (2-3) worked five innings of one-run baseball along with a season-high seven strikeouts. Ryan Fritze added two and one-third innings of scoreless baseball in his Midwest League debut, before Andy Toelken finished off the ninth.

The Cougars will now enjoy Sunday off before beginning a seven-game road trip to Wisconsin. The Cougars will start with three games against the Timber Rattlers on Monday from Fox Cities Stadium. Right-hander Jackson Goddard (2-1, 1.45) will take the mound for the Cougars against Wisconsin's lefty Scott Sunitsch (2-4, 3.12). First pitch from Appleton is at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage on AM 1280 WBIG and kccougars.com begins at 6:20 p.m.

