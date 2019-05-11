Chiefs Rained out Saturday
May 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
South Bend, IN - The Peoria Chiefs game scheduled for South Bend was rained out on Saturday. Since Peoria and South Bend do not meet again in the 2019 regular season, the game will not be made up.
The entire Midwest League is off Sunday for Mother's Day and the Chiefs open a nine-game, seven-day homestand on Monday with a 5:05 p.m. double header against Beloit. series and road trip conclude Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Promotions can be found on the team website or social media accounts. The double header broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 4:50 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.
