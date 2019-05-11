Dragons Notes for Saturday

May 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Saturday, May 11, 2019 l Game # 35

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Burlington Bees (21-14) at Dayton Dragons (12-22)

RH Cristopher Molina (1-1, 1.61) vs. RH Lyon Richardson (0-3, 5.47)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Burlington Bees (affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels) in the last game of a three-game series. This is the final game of 12 straight contests against West Division opponents for Dayton. They are 4-7 against the West. The Dragons are 2-3 on their current six-game home stand.

Streaks: The Dragons have lost two straight games after winning four of the previous six.

Last Game: Friday: Burlington 9, Dayton 4. The Bees battled back from a 4-1 deficit after one inning to score eight unanswered runs and win their second straight game in the series. In a baseball oddity, the first batter of the game for both teams hit a lead-off home run in the first inning. Jordyn Adams hit the second pitch of the game for a homer for Burlington, and Shard Munroe hit one to lead off the bottom of the first for Dayton. Miguel Hernandez led a six-hit Dayton attack with a triple, double, and three RBI.

Team Notes

The Dragons need a win tonight to avoid their first home series sweep since they lost three straight to Peoria, May 10-12, 2018.

The Dragons have committed just five errors in their last 11 games (no more than one in any game).

The Dragons are 7-1 when holding the opponent to three runs or less.

Individual Notes

Mariel Bautista is 6 for 18 (.333) with a home run and three runs batted in on the current home stand (five games).

Dragons shortstop Miguel Hernandez has committed just one error since April 15 covering 19 games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 12: Do Not Play

Monday, May 13 (6:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-2, 4.07) at Great Lakes TBA

Tuesday, May 14 (6:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (1-0, 4.85) at Great Lakes TBA

Wednesday, May 15 (10:35 a.m.): Dayton TBA at Great Lakes TBA

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.