Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 13-15

May 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are off on Mother's Day, but they are back in action on Monday with the first of three games against the Kane County Cougars this season. Here is a look at what the Rattlers have planned for you when you come out to the ballpark.

- MONDAY, MAY 13 through WEDNESDAY, May 15; Teacher Appreciation Week: The Timber Rattlers are offering $5 reserved seat tickets to teachers and their families. Just head to the ticket page on the Rattlers website and use promo code "teacher" for any of the games on this homestand. This offer is only for internet ticket orders.

- MONDAY, MAY 13 at 6:35pm; Local Heroes Night with Paw Patrol presented by Kwik Trip & Fox Valley Animal Referral Center; Qdoba Q*Monday with NASH-FM, 99.5 & 104.9: Stop at a Qdoba location in Appleton, Neenah, or Oshkosh for lunch and purchase an entrée. You will receive a free ticket to this game. The Rattlers are offering a special $1 reserved bleacher seat ticket offer to all police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, active or retired military members, and other emergency services personnel as part of our Local Heroes Night. Area departments will have squad cars and tactical vehicles on display in the parking lot and you may check them out on your way into the stadium. There will be an on-field induction ceremony for area Army recruits at 6:10pm. Pat Pederson of the Neenah Police Department will sing the National Anthem before the game. Members of Paw Patrol will be on hand for this game to meet their fans, too. Two dollars of every ticket purchased online for this game with the promocode "BeALight" will be donated to the Lights of Christmas Foundation to assist area police departments to reach those in need during the Christmas season.

- TUESDAY, MAY 14 at 11:05am; FOX 11 Weather Day; Baker Tilly Business Persons Special with WNAM & WVBO; Silver Foxes Deal Presented by Primrose: This is a special early start time at the ballpark with the first pitch scheduled for 11:05am. Members of the FOX 11 Storm Team will be at the park for Weather Day. See what it is like to put together a weather forecast when they put on a pregame show for you from 10:00am to 10:30am. Take advantage of the Baker Tilly Business Persons Special. Show your business card at the box office. The offer is a box seat ticket, a hot dog or brat, and your choice of beverage for $17 from Baker Tilly, WNAM, and WVBO. This offer is also open to military personnel with valid ID. Primrose presents the Silver Foxes Deal - box seat ticket, bucket hat, beverage, and brat or hot dog for $17 - to those 55 & older.

- WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 at 6:35pm; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Valley Animal Referral Center; Bang for Your Buck Night with Y100; Paw Patrol Appearance: The left field berm has been set aside as a seating area for fans and their dogs. This is the second of five Bark in the Park games presented by Fox Valley Animal Referral Center. Please see the release at this link for details on the event and the guidelines to allow your dog to attend the game. Enjoy Cher-Make Hot dogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products available for $1. There are also 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2 to those of legal drinking age on this Bang for Your Buck Night. Members of Paw Patrol will return to the ballpark for this game for pictures with their fans of all ages.

The Rattlers are on the road for four games from May 16 through May 19. They return home to host the Peoria Chiefs in a four-game series from May 20 through May 23. Click the links for a sneak peek at those promotions or to order tickets for those games.

Partial season, group ticket packages, and individual game tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

