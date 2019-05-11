Hot Rods Game Notes

About Last Night... The Hot Rods looked to bounce back on Friday night after dropping the series opener to the Clinton LumberKings. As the case has been throughout the homestand, the game was a pitcher's duel throughout. Bowling Green took the lead in the second inning thanks to four straight hits, with Michael Smith driving in Chris Betts for the first run of the contest. The Hot Rods extended the lead to 2-0 as they loaded the bases in the fourth, followed by a sacrifice fly by Osmy Gregorio that brought home Betts. Clinton chipped away, though, scoring a run off Shane McClanahan in the sixth off an RBI double from J.D. Osborne. Justin Marsden relieved McClanahan and stranded the runner at third, but allowed Clinton to tie the game in the seventh on an RBI single by Connor Scott. The Hot Rods took the lead back in the bottom half of the inning as Kaleo Johnson lifted a sac fly to right, scoring Ford Proctor with the deciding run. Chris Muller then came out of the bullpen and fired 2.0 hitless innings, picking up a six-out save to secure the victory.

Piling Up Punchouts... Hot Rods pitching brought the heat on Friday night, striking out a season-high 17 batters. Shane McClanahan tied a career high with nine strikeouts, with Justin Marsden adding three punchouts and Chris Muller striking out five. The 17 K's is the third-most in the Midwest League this season and the most by Bowling Green pitching since May 4, 2018, when Brendan McKay (nine), Riley O'Brien (six) and Tyler Zombro (three), combined for 18 punchouts in a 12-inning win over Burlington. The last time Bowling Green reached that threshold in a nine-inning game was in an 18-strikeout performance on June 3, 2017 at Great Lakes. The collection of K's continues a season-long trend by Hot Rods pitching, who have racked up a league-high 388 strikeouts in just 305.0 innings (11.45 K/9), 26 more than second-place Quad Cities, who have fanned 362.

Reaching the Quarter Pole... Friday night was the 35th game for the Hot Rods this season, meaning that Bowling Green is exactly 1/4 of the way through the 140-game Midwest League slate. The Hot Rods reach the quarter pole with a 20-15, which is the fifth-best mark at that point in the season in franchise history, with a 23-12 start in 2013 leading the way. Last season, the Hot Rods went 22-13 in their first 35 contests on their way to a 90-win season.

Yesterday's Notes... Proctor extended his hitting streak to four games and collected his seventh multi-hit game...Alvarez picked up his eighth multi-hit game...Betts collected his seventh multi-hit game of the season and scored multiple runs for the fifth time...Johnson extended his hitting streak to five games...Smith collected his third multi-hit game...McClanahan went 5.1 innings, the second-longest outing of his career (going 5.2 innings on April 26)...McClanahan also tied his career-high of nine strikeouts for the third time this season...The Hot Rods struck out 17 batters, a season high...BG is now 17-8 in games against a right-handed starter...The Hot Rods are 6-4 in one-run games...BG is 11-6 when they score first...Bowling Green is 17-11 all-time against Clinton, 5-8 at Bowling Green Ballpark...

