Cubs Beat Chiefs 5-2 for Third Straight Win

May 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





South Bend, IN: The South Bend Cubs watched the Peoria Chiefs pitching staff implode with three wild pitches and 12 walks over the course of Friday night's game. The Cubs used the free passes to their advantage and beat the Chiefs 5-2 to win the series and give themselves a chance for the sweep tomorrow.

Riley Thompson started the night with another quality start on the mound, going five innings of two run baseball along with six strikeouts. Except for a two run home run hit by Nolan Gorman in the 4th inning, Thompson kept the ball down and got Peoria hitters to make soft contact.

A turning point in the game was made as he exited. Peoria loaded the bases in the top of the 5th with the game tied at 2-2. On a ground ball towards shortstop, Rafael Narea flipped the ball to Levi Jordan, who then threw on to first for a 6-4-3 double play. Thompson was about as visually amped up as he has been all season; throwing a fist pump in the air.

South Bend scored three runs combined between the 6th and 7th inning, with the game winning run coming on an RBI groundout hit by Eric Gonzalez. Cubs hitters stayed patient at the plate all night. Peoria's starter Jacob Schlesener got it started, as he walked seven Cubs in 3.2 innings.

Delvin Zinn picked up two of those walks. By getting on base twice, he extended his consecutive on base streak to 21 straight games. With the run support, the bullpen took it from there.

Zach Mort made his first appearance since coming off of the injured list and fired two innings of shutout baseball. He earned his first Midwest League win in the game. Peyton Remy pitched for the first time since Monday's no hitter and shut the door with a scoreless 8th and 9th to grab his second save.

With the win, the Cubs win another series at home and have not lost a series at Four Winds Field this season. They will have the chance for the sweep tomorrow night with lefty Brailyn Marquez set to take the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Also to note, in the fifth game of his rehab appearance, Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini caught three innings for Thompson and went 0/2 at the plate.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.