Burlington Bats Boom in 9-4 Victory over Dragons

May 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





The Bees feasted on Dragons pitching Friday night, banging out a dozen hits, scoring 9 runs and thrashing Dayton 9-4.

Burlington starter Cole Duensing had a tough first inning, allowing four runs on 4 hits, and the visitors found themselves down 4-1 after one. The 20-year-old right hander settled into the second inning, gave up just one hit through the next four frames and earned his third win of the year. Hector Yan earned a save, his first, with four shutout innings of one hit ball.

Jordyn Adams led off the game with a one strike home run to left. With Burlington trailing 4-1 to open the second inning, Gleyvin Pineda doubled to right. Catcher Alex Olmeda drove him in with a single to left. Olmeda went to third on a ground out and scored on a Connor Fitzsimons ground out to make the score 4-3 Dayton after two.

With Duensing holding the home team at bay through four, the Bees pushed across three more runs in the top of the fifth as Adams hit his fourth double of the year. Kevin Maitan singled. With two outs Pineda drove a single to right scoring Adams. A wild pitch made it second and third. Olmeda followed with another RBI single. Bees up 6-4.

They would add a run in the sixth, then in the seventh on a D.C. Arendas home run to right. It was his fourth of the year and his third in the last four games. The North Carolina native was three-for-five, with two RBI. He was a double shy of the cycle. Kevin Maitan was two-for-five and is six for his last 14.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.