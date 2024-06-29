Kernels Crush Four Home Run and Get Stellar Pitching in 4-2 Win Over Beloit

June 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels offense matched a season-high with four home runs, while the Kernels' pitching staff allowed just a pair of runs in a Cedar Rapids 4-2 win over Beloit Saturday night.

After a walk-off win a night ago, the Kernels offense didn't take long to get on the board Saturday. To lead off the Cedar Rapids half of the first inning, Rayne Doncon crushed a home run, his second in as many nights to put the Kernels on top 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, the Kernels' damage continued. To begin the frame, Misael Urbina crushed a solo shot, and two batters later, Agustin Ruiz did the same to extend the Cedar Rapids lead to 3-0.

Down by three, Beloit got on the board for the first time in the top of the third. A pair of singles put two runners on for Josh Zamora, who continued his big series with an RBI base hit. Behind him, Jorge Caballero did the same, plating a second run with an RBI single to cut the Kernels lead down to 3-2.

But those were the only two runs allowed by Kernels' starter, John Klein. In his 13th start of the season, Klein picked up his fifth win of the year, allowing two runs across five innings while notching a season-high eight strikeouts compared to no walks.

In the fifth, Ricardo Olivar joined the home run party, crushing his team-best 11th of the season to increase the Kernels lead to 4-2, the score that would be the final.

The Kernels' bullpen was again stellar in the win. For the third straight night, the Kernels pen did not allow a run as Sheldon Reed (2.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 K), Ricardo Velez (1.0 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K) and Gabriel Yanez (SV, 1.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K) all posted scoreless relief appearances.

The win is the Kernels' fourth straight and improves Cedar Rapids to 43-29 on the year and 6-2 in the second half. The Kernels wrap up their series with Beloit and their two-week homestand tomorrow at 1:05 with Christian MacLeod on the mound opposite Ike Buxton.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.