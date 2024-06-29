Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for August 15th

June 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (36-37) (2-5) and Lake County Captains (46-27) (5-2) Saturday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio.

The Loons and Captains will play a doubleheader on Thursday, August 15th. Game one will start at 4:30 pm., with game two 30 minutes after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings. Tomorrow Sunday, June 30th, will see the originally scheduled series finale with a 1:00 pm start time.

It is the fifth doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2024, the fourth on the road. They swept the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday, April 13th in Lansing and Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday, April 24th in Fort Wayne. They were swept by the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 2nd in Comstock Park and split a doubleheader on Sunday June 23rd at Dow Diamond against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

