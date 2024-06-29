Timber Rattlers Complete the Sweep with a Shutout

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers followed up their 10-1 victory in game one of Saturday's doubleheader with the South Bend Cubs by holding their opponents scoreless in a 6-0 victory in the nightcap. Yujanyer Herrera tossed five scoreless innings and struck out five with Brian Fitzpatrick closing out the game with two hitless innings.

The Timber Rattlers (46-29 overall, 4-4 second half) scored five times in the third inning to grab a 5-0 lead. Jesús Chirinos drew a lead-off walk with Ramόn Rodríguez following with a single. A flyout to right was deep enough to send Chirinos to third base. Gregory Barrios, who had three hits in game one, dribbled a slow roller up the third base line and Chirinos beat the throw home for an RBI single and a 1-0 lead.

A wild pitch moved Rodríguez and Barrios into scoring position when Jadher Areinamo hit another slow roller up the third base line. The throw went to first this time and it was wild to allow both runners to score and Areinamo to take second base. Another wild pitch got Areinamo to third base and Eduardo Garcia's fly ball to right was just deep enough for Areinamo to score the fourth run of the inning.

Wisconsin's fifth run of the inning came after Luke Adams walked and went from first to third on a hit-and-run single by Tayden Hall to knock Cubs starting pitcher Will Sanders out of the game. Nick Hull relieved Sanders and Hall took off for second on the first pitch Hull threw. The throw to second wound up in center as no one covered the base and that error allowed Adams to score the final run of the inning.

South Bend (31-43, 4-4) had one runner reach second base in game two. Herrera allowed four hits over five innings to earn his fifth win of the season. Fitzpatrick walked the first batter he faced in the sixth inning before retiring the final six batters he faced. Fitzpatrick struck out three.

The Rattlers added one more run with an RBI single by Eduarqui Fernández in the bottom of the sixth.

Areinamo was 2-for-3 in the nightcap as he extended his hitting streak to thirteen games.

Wisconsin has won three games in a row and leads the series with the Cubs 3-2.

The final game of the series - and Udder Tuggers Weekend - is Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Alexander Cornielle (3-3, 3.44) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Ty Johnson (0-2, 6.08) is set to start for the Cubs. Game time is 1:10pm.

Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game and you will receive a Buddercup ornament from Lamers Dairy. Bring your pup to the game for Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Seating is set aside for our canine friends on the left field berm and admission for dogs is free!

There is plenty going on before, during, and after the game. Bring your glove to play Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm. There is a postgame player autograph session for fans courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

Wisconsin players and coaches will wear their Udder Tuggers jerseys during the game. Make sure to bid on these jerseys at this link before the online auctions end. Half of the jerseys will be in an auction that ends at 6:30pm CDT on Sunday, June 30. The other half of the jerseys are in an auction that ends at 7:00pm CDT on June 30. Proceeds from the jersey auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

If you can't make it out to the stadium, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be televised on CW-14 starting at 1:00pm. The radio broadcast of the twinbill is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 12:50pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

SB 000 000 0 - 0 4 2

WIS 005 000 x - 6 7 0

WP: Yujanyer Herrera (5-1)

LP: Will Sanders (1-4)

TIME: 1:50

ATTN: 4,263

