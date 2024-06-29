Rattlers Run Away with First Game of Twinbill

June 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers banged out eleven hits in a 10-1 victory over the South Bend Cubs in game one of Saturday's doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field. Gregory Barrios had three hits to lead the offense while Will Rudy allowed one run over five innings for the Rattlers second win in a row.

Wisconsin (45-28 overall, 3-4 second half) took advantage of three walks and an error to score three runs in the bottom of the first inning off Cubs starting pitcher Drew Gray. The inning started with a walk to Luis Lara, a single by Barrios, and a walk to Jadher Areinamo to load the bases. Luke Adams took four straight pitches out of the strike zone to force in Lara for a 1-0 lead.

The Rattlers added to their lead later in the inning with one out when Matt Wood sent a grounder to first. The Cubs (31-42, 4-3) got the force play at second, but the return throw was off target to allow two runs to scored.

Barrios added to the Wisconsin lead with a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the second inning. Jheremy Vargas had walked with one out and stole second with two outs to get into scoring position for Barrios.

Vargas delivered a two-out hit of his own in the third inning with a bases-loaded double that cleared the bases to give Wisconsin a 7-0 lead.

In the fourth, Wisconsin added three more runs. Barrios started the inning with a double, his third hit of the game. Adams singled with one out to score Barrios. Eduardo Garcia continued the onslaught with an RBI double. Matt Wood followed with a single to right to score Garcia for a 10-0 lead.

Rafael Morel broke up the shutout when he hit a two-out, solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to get the Cubs on the scoreboard.

The homer was the only mistake for Rudy. He pitched five innings, walked none, allowed four hits, and struck out four to put himself in line for his second win of the season.

Bayden Root pitched around a lead-off single in the sixth inning while keeping the Cubs off the scoreboard.

In the top of the seventh, Will Childers also worked around a lead-off single before closing out the game with a scoreless frame.

Game one marked the first time Wisconsin has reached double digits in runs since a 14-8 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on April 20.

Areinamo went 1-for-3 as he extended his hitting streak to twelve games.

R H E

SB 000 010 0 - 1 6 1

WIS 313 300 x - 10 11 0

HOME RUN:

SB:

Rafael Morel (3rd, 0 on in 5th inning off Will Rudy, 2 out)

WP: Will Rudy (2-5)

LP: Drew Gray (0-3)

TIME: 2:06

