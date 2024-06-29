Game 5 of Loons-Captains Series Postponed Due to Rain

EASTLAKE, OH - Tonight's fifth game of a scheduled six-game series between the Lake County Captains (5-2, 46-27) and the Great Lakes Loons (2-5, 36-37) has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will make up this contest as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday, August 15. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 to follow shortly after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged at the box office for any 2024 regular-season home game.

First pitch for tomorrow's series finale between Lake County and Great Lakes is scheduled for 1 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases.

Sunday's game will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

