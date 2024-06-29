Jobe Opens, Whitecaps Rout Lugs Late

June 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps (6-2, 37-37) broke open a tie game entering the sixth inning with seven unanswered runs, coasting to a 10-3 win over t h e Lansing Lugnuts (2-6, 34-39) in front of 5,781 on Saturday night at Jackson® Field™.

The game began with the Detroit Tigers' top prospect and the No. 1 pitching prospect in Minor League Baseball, Jackson Jobe, on the mound for West Michigan. The 21-year-old allowed a pair of unearned runs in the first inning, keyed by a throwing error by catcher Bennett Lee and an RBI triple from Henry Bolte, but nothing further in four innings of work, allowing two hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

His opposite number, Jacob Watters, tossed 4 2/3 innings, fanning three while allowing three runs on five hits and four walks, and a Lansing double steal in the fifth inning, with Danny Bautista, Jr. swiping home, tied the score at 3-3.

But the Whitecaps put the game away against the Lugnuts' pen: Dom Johnson lined a two-run tie-breaking single to left off Yehizon Sanchez in the sixth; Patrick Lee delivered a sacrifice fly and Danny Serretti added an RBI single off Dylan Hall in the seventh; and Bennett Lee closed the night with a three-run double off Jack Owen in the ninth.

In the loss, Bolte went 2-for-5 with a single and triple while both Jonny Butler and Danny Bautista, Jr. drew a pair of walks.

