Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

June 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Saturday, June 29, 2024 l Game # 8 (74)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (4-3, 38-35) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-5, 30-43)

LH T.J. Sikkema (1-2, 5.01) vs. RH Dylan Lesko (1-5, 6.12)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliates of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons have won four straight games for the first time in 2024. They are 25-16 (.610) over their last 41 games (since May 12).

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3).

The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

Last Game: Friday : Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 3. Hector Rodriguez hit a lead-off home run in the top of the 9 th inning to break a 3-3 tie and lift the Dragons to the win. The Dragons trailed 2-1 before Yan Contreras hit a two-run homer in the 8 th to give the Dragons a brief 3-2 lead. Fort Wayne tied the game in the bottom of the 8 th. Cam Collier had a home run in the 2nd. Dragons pitchers Jose Franco, Joseph Menefee, and Brock Bell combined to allow only five hits.

Current Series (June 25-30 at Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 4-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .252 batting average (34 for 135); 6.3 runs/game (25 R, 4 G); 9 home runs; 8 stolen bases; 2.31 ERA (35 IP, 9 ER); 4 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won four straight games, their longest winning streak of 2024. All four wins have been in Fort Wayne. The last time the Dragons won at least four consecutive road games was May 24-28, 2023 when they won five straight at South Bend. Overall, the Dragons longest winning streak in 2023 was six.

The Dragons are three games above the .500 mark in full season record for the first time since September 7, 2023 when they were 66-63.

Since May 12 (41 games), the Dragons have posted a team ERA of 3.66, best in the Midwest League during that period.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 33 games (since May 22) is batting .336 (45 for 134) with three home runs, six doubles, two triples, and seven RBI.

Sal Stewart in the current series at Fort Wayne is 6 for 12 (.500) with one home run, one double, and five RBI.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 11 outings: 15 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last 10 outings: 16.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 BB, 26 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, June 30 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-1, 2.79) at Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (0-0, 9.28)

Monday, July 1 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Victor Vargas (1-0, 0.00)

Tuesday, July 2 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-4, 4.50)

Wednesday, July 3 (5:35 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 4.80)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

