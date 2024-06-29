Sky Carp Drop Fourth Straight Game

June 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -The Sky Carp's difficult week in Cedar Rapids continued Saturday night with a 4-2 defeat.

The loss was the team's fourth straight after winning the opening game of the series.

The Kernels plated a run in the first and two more in the second against Beloit starting pitcher Thomas White to take a 3-0 lead.

The Sky Carp bounced back with a pair of runs in the third inning on singles by Josh Zamora and Carlos Santiago, but would remain scoreless for the remainder of the evening.

White (0-2) allowed three runs in four innings of work. For the second straight night, the Sky Carp out-hit the Kernels, this time nine to seven, but fell short at the pay window.

Jorge Caballero, Tony Bullard and Osiris Johnson each had two hits to lead the Carp.

COMING UP:

The two teams will meet again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Ike Buxton will try to break the losing streak for the Sky Carp.

The Sky Carp will return home Monday, July 1, for a three-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. All three games will feature a fantastic post-game fireworks show!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

